Magician Martin Rees is joined by WGN Radio’s Lauren Lapka to perform some magic with a can of Chicago’s Very Own Golden Lager, plus Martin shows off some skills with a deck of cards.

Martin Rees is a five-time Guinness world record holding magician who shares his love of magic through online Zoom sessions across the world. Currently the highest rated magician on Airbnb online experiences with over 850 (5-star) reviews, performing for teams at the likes of Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google, LinkedIn, Spotify and Tesla.

Martin is supporting this year’s Largest Dog Wedding Ceremony! The event will be held on Sunday, October 2nd at Northwestern Medicine Field. The name of the 2022 attempt is “Diamonds in the Ruff” and the goal is to raise over $100K for K9s for Warriors, the Nation’s largest provider of service animals for veterans, along with 24 other service animal organizations and local adoption groups in the Chicagoland area.

For more information, visit https://www.largestdogwedding.com/.