Video: John Williams’ Salvation Army Radiothon 2021

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 15! Tune-in to John Williams for the annual radiothon donation drive to benefit The Salvation Army, 10am to noon. And when you make a donation on the day of the radiothon drive (December 15), your donation may include a thank you gift. The thank you gift you receive depends upon the amount donated to John Williams’ Virtual Red Kettle on Wednesday, December 15 from midnight to midnight. Donate at salarmychicago.org/wgnradio.
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon
The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute
