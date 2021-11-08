Video: John Williams’ Salvation Army Radiothon 2021

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 15! Tune-in to John Williams for the annual radiothon donation drive to benefit The Salvation Army, 10am to noon. And when you make a donation on the day of the radiothon drive (December 15), your donation may include a thank you gift. The thank you gift you receive depends upon the amount donated to John Williams’ Virtual Red Kettle on Wednesday, December 15 from midnight to midnight. Donate at salarmychicago.org/wgnradio.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular