Liza Lehrer, Assistant Director of the Urban Wildlife Institute at Lincoln Park Zoo, joins John Williams to talk about a family of foxes that have been spotted in Millennium Park’s Lurie Garden. Liza explains why she isn’t too surprised to see these foxes living in Chicago, if this means anything about the health of their environment, why she believes they are making a home in Millennium Park, if people should be worried about them roaming around, and the amount of wildlife diversity in Chicago.

