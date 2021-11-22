Uptake CEO Kayne Grau spent Saturday night on a rooftop in Woodlawn

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Pastor Corey Brooks and Kayne Grau join John Williams in the skyline studio.

Uptake CEO Kayne Grau is participating in the cause to bring awareness to communities on the South and West sides by having spent a whole night on a rooftop with Pastor Corey Brooks. Part of this effort is to build a community center to help enhance the prosperity and quality of life for residents of Woodlawn and Englewood. He tells John Williams what to expect when he spends tonight on the roof.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The John Williams NewsClick sponsored by Joint Relief Institute

More NewsClick

Popular