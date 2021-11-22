Uptake CEO Kayne Grau spent Saturday night on a rooftop in Woodlawn

Uptake CEO Kayne Grau is participating in the cause to bring awareness to communities on the South and West sides by having spent a whole night on a rooftop with Pastor Corey Brooks. Part of this effort is to build a community center to help enhance the prosperity and quality of life for residents of Woodlawn and Englewood. He tells John Williams what to expect when he spends tonight on the roof.
