An technician of a disinsectization company is attacked by hornets while spraying insecticide on their nest on a rooftop, on August 19, 2020 in Strasbourg, eastern France. – An overgrowth of wasps and hornets has been seen this year in France due to a milder winter and a drier summer and the lockdown due to coronavirus crisis (COVID-19) that has allowed nature to take back its rights. (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK HERTZOG/AFP via Getty Images)