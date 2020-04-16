University of Chicago Microbiologist Sarah Cobey: If it seems a lot of people have Coronavirus without symptoms, it will take less than 18 months for a vaccine to arrive

University of Chicago Microbiologist Sarah Cobey joins John Williams to talk her research on when the quarantine could end and businesses, schools and life can resume as normal. Sarah explains why May 1 is not the right target date to return to normalcy due to the highly transmissible nature of the Coronavirus. And, she explains how policies are drawn out based on observations of transmission rates of this virus.
