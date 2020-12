LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM: “Prairie de Limetz”, a painting by the French inpressionist painter Claude Monet, which has not been seen by the public for over 100 years, is presented at Christie’s, London sale room, 11 January 2002, prior to auction. The painting, showing popar trees on the banks of the Epte at Limetz, near the artist’s Giverny home, is valued at ?2 000 000 – ?3 000 000 ( at 3,24 and 4,85 million euro) due to be auctioned 04 February. (Photo credit should read MARTYN HAYHOW/AFP via Getty Images)