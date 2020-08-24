‘Unacceptable’ co-author Jennifer Levitz: There is a gray area between donations and bribery for getting kids into university

John Williams
Posted: / Updated:

Lori Loughlin depart federal court with her husband, clothing designer Mossimo Giannulli, left, on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, in Boston, after a hearing in a nationwide college admissions bribery scandal. (AP Photo/Philip Marcelo)

Unacceptable: Privilege, Deceit & the Making of the College Admissions Scandal Author Jennifer Levitz joins John Williams to explain how the college admissions scandal of Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman unfolded, with the help of college and career consultant Rick Singer. Full House star Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Gianulli, was sentenced to five months in prison for bribing a college admissions department to accept his and Loughlin’s daughters to University of Southern California.

Share this story

Business News

More Business News

Political News

More Political News

Technology News

More Technology News

Science News

More Science News

Entertainment News

More Entertainment News

Odd News

More Odd News

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

Illinois 7-Day Averages | CDC resources | Illinois Department of Public Health | City of Chicago | Complete coverage

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Popular