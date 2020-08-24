‘Unacceptable’ co-author Jennifer Levitz: There is a gray area between donations and bribery for getting kids into university

Unacceptable: Privilege, Deceit & the Making of the College Admissions Scandal Author Jennifer Levitz joins John Williams to explain how the college admissions scandal of Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman unfolded, with the help of college and career consultant Rick Singer. Full House star Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Gianulli, was sentenced to five months in prison for bribing a college admissions department to accept his and Loughlin’s daughters to University of Southern California.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction