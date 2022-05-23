Well, here it is! The day we’ve all been waiting for. Our friend Ukulele Barb joins John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Bob Kessler in-studio to talk about her experience learning the ukulele as part of a 100 day challenge. Barb was gracious enough to join us each Monday for the last few months to tell us how everything was going in her quest to master the uke. And today, we get the payoff as Barb and ace harmonica player Bob Kessler play a wonderful rendition of the them from “Midnight Cowboy.” Huzzah!
Ukulele Barb dazzles John Williams with an in-studio performance of the theme from ‘Midnight Cowboy’
by: Pete Zimmerman
John Williams and Steve Bertrand with Ukulele Barb (WGN Radio)
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.