John Lausch, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, joins John Williams to talk about federal efforts to combat violent crime in Chicago.
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
John Lausch, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, joins John Williams to talk about federal efforts to combat violent crime in Chicago.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.