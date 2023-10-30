Sheldon Jacobson, professor of computer science at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, joins John Williams to talk about his Tribune Op-ed that explains why he thinks that it’s time to say goodbye to changing clocks twice a year.
U of I professor explains why we should stop changing clocks twice a year
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
