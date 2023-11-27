Ray Long, the great investigative reporter at the Chicago Tribune, joins John Williams to tell us everything we need to know about the corruption trial of former Chicago alderman Ed Burke as the trial enters day 9.
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.