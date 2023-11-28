Michelle Maxia, Director, Toy Box Connection, joins John Williams on this Giving Tuesday to talk about what Toy Box Connection does and who they serve, some of the organizations that they support, the ways you can donate toys, their goal to make sure every child gets a toy this holiday season, how they have expanded beyond just toys, how much they count on the community to support their mission, and the best way to help during this time of giving. You can make a donation here and check out their Amazon Wish List here.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction