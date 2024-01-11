Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, and host of “This Week in Wealth” on WGN Radio, joins John Williams to offer his thoughts on money manager Dr. Bob Froehlich saying on yesterday’s Wintrust Business Lunch that he sees the Fed cutting rates up to eight times and the Dow reaching 44,000 by the end of 2024. Tom also gives some tax tips and what he thinks of the CPI report for December.

