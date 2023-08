Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, and host of “This Week in Wealth” on WGN Radio, joins John Williams to talk about the markets having a nice run lately, the distortions in the market that we are going to have to deal with, the massive amount of debt that is accumulating, if he thinks its time for the Fed to pause raising interest rates, how he expects the market to perform the remainder of the year, and the importance of having a balanced portfolio.

