Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, and co-host of “This Week in Wealth” on WGN Radio, joins John Williams to talk about how the market is doing today, the Fed’s continued efforts to curb inflation, what he expects to see from the CPI data being released tomorrow, if he believes we are going to see a recession, and what he recommends for your portfolio.

