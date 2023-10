Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, and co-host of “This Week in Wealth” on WGN Radio, joins John Williams to talk why stocks are rising today, the impact of the war in Israel on the markets, what he expects from the inflation data that will be released later this week, and why he thinks that student loan payments and rising debt will mean a softer holiday season.

