Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, and host of “This Week in Wealth” on WGN Radio, joins John Williams to talk about today’s stock market rally, the release of today’s inflation data, if he believes inflation will continue to cool, and what people should be doing with their investments right now.
Tom Fortino: It’s looking very positive for being in the market right now
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
WGN AM Monthly Newsletter
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.