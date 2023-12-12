Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, and host of “This Week in Wealth” on WGN Radio, joins John Williams to talk about how the markets have performed this year, the positive economic data coming out, why debt issues are a cause for concern, and what he expects from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments later this week.
Tom Fortino: Fed Chair Powell will be cautious on interest rate cuts
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
