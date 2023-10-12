Thomas Jefferson (aka Clay Jenkinson) joins John Williams to talk about the amount of drinking that was done by the Founding Fathers, the news of Sen. Menendez being charged with conspiracy to act as a foreign agent of Egypt in new indictment, if he believes there should be an age limit to run for public office, and RFK Jr. announcing an independent run for president. Also, there are still a few tickets left for Oh, For Goodness Sake…it’s time we welcomed back Thomas Jefferson! Join WGN Radio host John Williams with Thomas Jefferson, portrayed by humanities scholar Clay Jenkinson, at Classic Cinemas Tivoli Theatre in Downers Grove, Saturday, November 4 at 10am. Tickets are $38. Get yours here!

