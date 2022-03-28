Janet Volk, founder and creator of the Women’s L Project, joins John Williams to talk about her mission to honor great women of Chicago’s past and present by symbolically renaming CTA L stops after incredible women.
The Women’s ‘L’ Project wants to honor great women of Chicago’s past and present
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
The John Williams Show
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.