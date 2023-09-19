Neal E. Fischer, award-winning filmmaker, director, writer, and podcaster joins John Williams to talk about his new book, “Behind the Screens: Illustrated Floor Plans and Scenes from the Best TV Shows of All Time.” Neal tells us how this new book came about, the wonderful illustrations by Iñaki Aliste Lizarralde, and how they decided which TV shows to include. Neal also shares some of the great behind-the-scenes trivia featured in the book (and one not featured in the book that fans of “The Brady Bunch” might be interested in hearing)
John Williams with Neal Fischer and Colleen Stahnke