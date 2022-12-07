Andrea Chatman, Director of Homeless Services for the Salvation Army Metropolitan Division, joins John Williams to talk about her role for the Salvation Army, how many people they typically serve each year, the type of people they see and help, how they were able to mobilize quickly and help the migrants that came to Chicago earlier this year, and her mission to restore hope to Chicago’s most vulnerable population.

Join WGN Radio’s John Williams to fill this virtual Red Kettle and help our neighbors in need this holiday season!