The new pre- and post-game voice of the Blackhawks is Joe Brand!

WGN Radio’s Joe Brand

Joe Brand is starting his new job as the pre- and post-game voice of the Blackhawks on WGN Radio. He joins John Williams to talk about what he’s most excited for, and what he expects.

