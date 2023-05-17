Director, writer, and producer Lilly Wachowski (‘The Matrix,’ ‘Cloud Atlas,’ Sense8′) joins John Williams from outside of NBC Tower as she joined a demonstration in support of the Writers Guild of America in their fight for better wages and protection against artificial intelligence.
‘The Matrix’ director Lilly Wachowski: Studios see AI as a way to eliminate jobs
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
