Cubs Pitcher and current free agent Jon Lester paid different bars in Chicago a total of $4,000 to help them serve beer to their patrons over the weekend. The Lodge is one of those bars and a bartender there named Noelle joined John Williams to describe how people could take advantage of the paid-for beer and how the event was possible in the middle of widespread closings in the Chicagoland area.

