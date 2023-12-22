An organizer of the fourth annual Joy Project, Ingrid Kwak, joins Wendy Snyder, filling in for John Williams, to talk about what the Joy Project is and how long they’ve been collecting donations. She also shared details about what charities they’re donating to and what items they’re collecting. To learn more about the Joy Project, check out their Facebook page: Kwak’s Spread Joy.

