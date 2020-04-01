The John Williams Virtual Happy (Half) Hour

Well…it’s not an hour…it’s a half hour. But it is virtual! And King John Williams (and maybe a special guest) will be there, along with you and your friends! Sound fun? It will be! How can YOU be the one hosting the virtual happy (half) hour party with King John?

Here’s the details on what you need to do:

Listen to John Williams this Thursday, April 2 from 9am to noon. King John will ask you to call in or text in (312-981-7200 is the number) with a “bid” to help restaurant workers furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic. The highest bidder at the end of the show – who then makes their donation to the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund – will win the virtual happy (half) hour. Exact time and date will be determined by winner and King John, but the virtual party will occur on one day between the 5pm and 8pm hours.

What is the Restaurant Workers Relief Fund?

In partnership with the LEE Initiative (created by Louisville chef Edward Lee) and Maker’s Mark, the Fifty-50 Restaurant Group (based in Chicago) is coordinating the efforts here and is serving meals to restaurant industry workers out of West Town Bakery (1916 W. Chicago Ave.)

Where and how do I donate?

Right here – click here to donate! Regardless if you are the top bidder or not, we can all chip in to help if we can. Type in the dollar amount of your donation, then this is important: select CHICAGO so you donations go specifically to Chicago and then WGN RADIO as the program affiliation. Add in your billing info and then hit submit and your donation is made.