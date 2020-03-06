The John Williams Show Full Podcast 3.6.2020: Your most beloved Chicagoans, United Airlines cancellations, eliminating Daylight Saving Time, student loan debt relief

John Williams wants to know which Chicagoans you find most beloved and is reminded of a great many with your help. Then United Airlines Spokesman Charles Hobart joins the show to explain why a huge sum of flights have been canceled, both for international and domestic travel. John also wants to know if you agree with the Illinois lawmakers who want to eliminate Daylight Saving Time. Bankruptcy Attorney Rae Kaplan then joins the show to talk about how best to borrow money for college without incurring great amounts of debt, and listeners call in with their questions for her. Finally, John Williams has your Bright Side of Life!

