The John Williams Show Full Podcast 3.5.2020: Coronavirus panic, Urilium Life 9000, the "no-touch policy," gastric bypass surgery, dogs and renters insurance

John Williams invites “Uh-PARENT-ly” Co-Host and the former producer of Spike O’Dell, Tracy Weiner, on the show to talk about her observations of the Coronavirus panic, including the commodity that is hand sanitizer. Listeners respond to the shelf-clearing they themselves have noticed at grocery and wholesale stores. Then, John reminds you about his news blues wonder drug, Urilium Life 9000. John then consults with you about your thoughts on the resigned Huntley High School coach who violated the “no touch” policy at the school. Delnor Hospital Northwestern Medicine Metabolic Health and Surgical Weight Loss Program Medical Director Matthew Pittman explains gastric bypass surgery after our beloved meteorologist, Tom Skilling, underwent that exact surgery. Finally, Pet Expert Steve Dale and Best Friends Animal Society Attorney Ledy VanKavage explain why insurance is commonly denied of or higher for owners of certain types of pets.

