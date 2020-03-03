The John Williams Show Full Podcast 3.3.2020: Songs to wash your hands to, Federal Reserve interest rates down, Housewares show off, a sneaky Cameo video, Super Tuesday

John Williams starts the show by giving you some songs that aren’t “Happy Birthday” to wash your hands to for 20 seconds. Then, the Federal Reserve dropped interest rates; David Hochberg joins the show to explain what that means to our pockets. WCIA-TV Reporter Mark Maxwell in Champaign shares what he learned about a Cameo video of Rod Blagojevich someone paid for to have him endorse a Champaign County Board candidate, unwarranted. Jen DeSalvo joins on that story. Washington Post National Political Reporter Matt Viser then talks about what has happened so far on Super Tuesday and which candidates are ahead of the game in getting their supporters out to the polls early. The International Housewares Association canceled its annual Inspired Home Show for Coronavirus concerns. Its spokesperson, Leana Salamah, joins John to explain that tough decision. Finally, Opt Out Naperville Chairperson Jennifer Taylor lists the reasons her group is a “no” vote on the upcoming ballot referendum for pot sales in Naperville.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction

[audio https://serve.castfire.com/audio/3736508/The_John_Williams_Show_Full_Podcast_3_3_2020_2020-03-03-202208.64kmono.mp3]