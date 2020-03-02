The John Williams Show Full Podcast 3.2.2020: Mayor Pete out, Cameo, a viral Facebook post on Coronavirus, Mega Pros Monday Quiz

John Williams wants to know how you feel now that Mayor Pete is out of the presidential race. And now that Rod Blagojevich’s prison sentence has been commuted, he’s joined Cameo, the celebrity video greeting service out of Chicago. John invites the Cameo CEO, Steve Galanis, to explain what inspired that business and how it came to serve 575,000 consumers since its inception. Next, Dr. Robert Citronberg of Advocate Lutheran General Hospital joins John Williams to ease some of the panic inspired by social media and about Coronavirus. He elaborates on the post he wrote that made rounds on Facebook. Finally, John gives you the Mega Pros Quiz: Chicago Comedian edition.

