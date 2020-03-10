The John Williams Show Full Podcast 3.10.2020: New "Megxit" drama, dramatic job quitting, flight ticket refunds, payroll tax cuts for sick leave

John Williams still wants to know about some of the zany tattoos you’ve come across after he saw Colonel Sanders on a woman’s wrist this week. Then, “Gabby Road” Co-Host Hannah Stanley discusses with John the latest drama of the Royal Family following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure. And after a video went viral of a woman quitting her job in a dramatic fashion, John reminds you about the movies that best displayed dramatic job quitting. Senator Dan McConchie (R-26th) then tells John why a bill has been proposed to eliminate Daylight Saving Time. And Lou Manfredini describes ways to disinfect for Coronavirus fears. “Eye On Travel” Host Peter Greenberg then tells John how likely it is that airlines will honor travelers’ requests for refunds amid this Coronavirus concern. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-8th) explains what payroll tax cuts proposed by President Trump are meant for in this time of widespread sick leave. And finally, Chicago Public Schools holds a press conference on Coronavirus precautions.

