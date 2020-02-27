Breaking News
The NHL is suspending its season due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Listen Now
Wintrust Business Lunch with Ji Suk Yi

The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.27.2020: Molson Coors shooting, canceled plans for fear of quarantine, Coronavirus vs. Flu

John Williams

by:

Posted: / Updated:

John Williams revisits your obsessions in everyday life after receiving an onslaught of text messages on the subject in Wednesday’s show. Then, WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow checks in from Milwaukee near the Molson Coors brewery where an employee-involving shooting left four dead Wednesday evening. John asks FOID card holders for knowledge on gun silencers after it was found that the gunman involved used the tool. Secretary of State Press Secretary Dave Druker joins John again to answer two additional questions from listeners in the process of obtaining their Real IDs. And John invites friend Kathy Boranello to explain why she has decided not to take her vacation to Hawaii this weekend in fear of being quarantined for Coronavirus. Northwestern Medicine Family Physician Dr. Paul Ravenna explains why although the numbers of cases will likely grow, Coronavirus isn’t to fear in the United States.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

The Mincing Rascals

More The Mincing Rascals

Popular