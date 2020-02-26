The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.26.2020: Our trivial bothers, "Windy City Rehab" lawsuit, Lent fish fries, Coronavirus and your personal finances

John Williams wants to know what your persnickety bothers are, like when the kitchen cabinets are left open, or when someone doesn’t signal before a turn. Then, Chicago Magazine Writer Robin Linn lists off the “windy” characteristics of “Windy City Rehab,” as a lawsuit has called for cancellation of the show. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel lists off plant-based meat substitutes for Lent, as well as great fish fries for the month. Phil also has the James Beard Foundation nominees. One listener wants to know if John would recommend taking the cruise he paid for given the Coronavirus concern, which leads to the advice from other listeners. And Washington Post Personal Finances Columnist Michelle Singletary explains why it’s a bad idea to leave the markets now in fear of the Coronavirus.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction