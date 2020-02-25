The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.25.2020: Pastry power rankings, "Hidden Figures" author, snow storm coming, car trade-in tax

John Williams wants to know, on this Pączki Day of 2020, what your pastry power rankings are after Dave Eanet offered his seeds one through four. Then, Secretary of State Press Secretary Dave Druker calls in to answer a new question from a listener about obtaining her Real ID as a visually impaired person. John goes on to ask Steve Bertrand and listeners about their reactions to parents who ask to switch seats on the airplane so they can be near their young children. “Eye On Travel” Host Peter Greenberg gives his insight on that, as do listeners. And WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory addresses some of the doubts surrounding the expected snow storm of the week. Haggerty Auto Group Co-Owner Jerry Haggerty explains why there is a new legislation to repeal a sales tax on car trade-ins and how the tax works as it stands. Finally, author Margot Lee Shetterly of Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race tells John about the similarities between reality and Hollywood in the film adaptation of her book, in regards to the late Katherine Johnson.

