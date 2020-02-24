Breaking News
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.24.2020: Markets in the Coronavirus era, Airbnb scams, college dorm uniformity, Harvey Weinstein found guilty, freedom of speech at Millennium Park

John Williams invites Orion Samuelson to explain how the Coronavirus outbreak is keeping markets down by nearly 800 points. Then, John asks listeners for their thoughts on family separation on flights, and why flight attendants have refused to help keep toddlers with their parents. And John wants to hear from you about your Airbnb scam stories. That’s after a couple’s Naperville Airbnb listing got them in trouble for uninvited guests. Former WGN Radio Producer Tracy Weiner joins the show to talk about one thing that surprises her most about colleges these days, as her daughter prepares to enter that world. Listeners weigh in. WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory has the forecast on the snow accumulation and when the traffic will be most hard hit. “Legal Face-Off” Co-Host Rich Lenkov explains how prosecutors in the case of Harvey Weinstein saw a victory in today’s case. John gives the Mega Pros Monday Quiz on Illinois money, and Wheaton College Junior Gabe Emerson discusses the importance of freedom of speech at Millennium Park.

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

