The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.21.2020: Voices in the wall, "Cat Tales" and "Dog Tales," auctioned championship rings, Bright Side of Life

John Williams talks about the quirks of cats, dogs and radio waves. That’s after a Lockport family started hearing talk show voices from their bedroom wall. The father, Richard Smith, describes the scene to John and gets advice for eliminating the spook from WGN Radio Head Engineer Bill Murdoch. Plus on the topics of cats and dogs, NOVA “Dog Tales” and “Cat Tales” Executive Producer Chris Schmidt explains how he and his film crew deciphered if your pet loves you for you, or for the treats. Then, to give John the resolution to the story of six championship rings up for auction, Huggins & Scott Auctions Owner Bill Huggins joins the show. Justin Kaufmann talks “Mincing Rascals” topic Blagojevich, then shares about his conversation with Ozzie Guillén last night. Finally, John asks you what’s making you smile today!

