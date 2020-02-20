The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.20.2020: Blago Band-Aids, Bob Rosenberg's ring bids, Coronavirus on packages from China, stolen phones

John Williams has a new sponsor called Blago Band-Aids, which he introduces on today’s show. And Huggins & Scott Auctions Owner Bill Huggins checks in with John to update him and listeners on Bob Rosenberg’s championship rings. Bidding for those six rings ends tonight. Secretary of State Press Secretary Dave Druker then joins John to answer a listener’s question about the Real ID. After Wednesday’s discussion on the Coronavirus living on surfaces and delivery boxes being thrown out as a result, John invites University of Illinois at Chicago Infectious Diseases Specialist Dr. Susan Bleasdale. She talks about the likelihood of those germs surviving. Homeside Financial Owner David Hochberg talks about interest rates following Super Bowl LIV. And, John wants to know how you’ve recovered your lost or stolen phones.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction