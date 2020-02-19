The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.19.2020: Former Governor Rod Blagojevich is free, Coronavirus and packages from China

John Williams starts the show by checking in with Chicago Tribune Reporter Stacy St. Clair about Former Governor Rod Blagojevich’s commuted sentence, and what got him in jail in the first place. That is, her analysis of the charges address President Trump’s theory that involves the Justice Department. And with the help of WGN Radio News Anchor Ryan Burrow, John and Steve provide a picture of the moments leading up to Blagojevich’s press conference outside his home. Following it, Roe Conn and Ji Suk Yi provide their knowledge of the first Blagojevich trial and discuss the not-so-surprising demeanor the former governor presented. Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel reviews Purple Pig and Kostali. And John asks the morning crew if they would keep or throw out packages from China, thanks to the Coronavirus scare.

