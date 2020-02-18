The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.18.2020: Former Gov. Blagojevich commuted, Dog love, baseball season betting, NBA All-Star donation, to recline or not to recline

John Williams wants to know if your dog really loves you. Listeners call in with their anecdotes of the first time they realized it was true. Then, Sam Panayotovich joins the show to talk about a prop book for the new baseball season. Chicago Scholars Vice President of Partnerships Jeffrey Beckham, Jr. tells John about the charity, which received a $400,000 donation from the NBA All-Star Game winner. WGN Radio’s Steve Alexander explains the effects of the Coronavirus on Chinese markets. And John shares an eye-opening story about a colleague and patience. Then, John asks you if there is a better solution to reclining seats than punching the seat of the person in front. Finally, John takes rapid fire responses to President Trump’s commutation of Former Governor Blagojevich’s sentence.

