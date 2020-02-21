The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.17.2020: Music through generations, President Jefferson on President's Day, six championship rings, CTA safety

John Williams asks you for your opinion on two starkly different renditions of “Moon River,” and Mary Van De Velde doesn’t pull any punches. Huggins & Scott Auctions Owner Bill Huggins tells John about the six championship rings being put up for auction by Former White Sox and Bulls scorekeeper Bob Rosenberg. Then, President Thomas Jefferson joins the show to give his thoughts about the novelty of President’s Day and more. Chicago Tribune Transportation Reporter Mary Wisniewski talks about picking your battles when witnessing attack or robbery on the CTA. And Former WGN Radio Intern Ryan Morton gives the Mega Pros Monday Quiz, this week nodding to President’s Day.

