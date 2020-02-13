The John Williams Show Full Podcast 2.13.2020: Marriage counseling pre-marriage, Diamond Princess quarantine, Trump budget, The Falcon Thief

John Williams asks you for the marriage advice you would give to young couples who look like they’re heading in the marriage direction. Millennial Jeremy Carter wants his long-time girlfriend to consider marriage counseling before actually planning a marriage and he joins John to explain why. And WGN-TV Morning News Anchor Dan Ponce describes the quarantine situation his mother-in-law is in on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the coast of Tokyo. That’s after one case of Coronavirus encountered the ship. Dr. Cliff Saper then tells John why active shooter drills aren’t ideal for high school students to practice. New York Times Economics Editor Deborah Solomon breaks down how President Trump’s budget will affect you. And The Falcon Thief: A True Tale of Adventure, Treachery, and the Hunt for the Perfect Bird Author Josh Hammer shares the story of a man who almost got away with stealing eggs.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction