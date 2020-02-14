The John Williams NewsClick: Should Illinois ban cat and dog sales?

IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR PETSMART CHARITIES – PetSmart Charities, the largest financial supporter of animal welfare in the U.S., celebrated its 9 millionth adoption milestone during National Adoption Weekend. On Sunday, Nov. 10, Bekah Wilson (left) and Bri Sommers (right) adopted Luna, a pitbull mix with special needs, at a PetSmart store in Scottsdale, Ariz. National Adoption Weekend events happen four times a year in nearly all 1,650 PetSmart stores across North America. This year alone, the organization has aided in more than 465,000 adoptions. (Mark Peterman/AP Images for PetSmart Charities)