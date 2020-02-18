The John Williams NewsClick: Should Former Governor Blagojevich be free soon?

FILE – In this Dec. 7, 2011 file photo, former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, left, speaks to reporters as his wife, Patti, listens at the federal building in Chicago, after Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years on 18 corruption counts. On Monday, March 28, 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected Blagojevich’s appeal of his corruption convictions that included his attempt to sell the vacant Senate seat once occupied by President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)