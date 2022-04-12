Willy Staley, Story Editor, New York Times Magazine, joins John Williams to talk about his recent piece, “How Many Billionaires Are There, Anyway?” Willy talks about the influence of billionaires on the economy, what Americans truly think about billionaires, what we know about black billionaires, how many billionaires live in Silicon Valley, and the wealth gap between billionaires and the average American.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction