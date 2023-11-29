Marissa Riley, Assistant Divisional Music and Creative Arts Director, The Salvation Army, joins John Williams to talk about her work teaching music at The Salvation Army, what we should know about the music programs at The Salvation Army, how music gives people a sense of belonging, who can take part in the music programs, and the importance of music to The Salvation Army’s programs and services.

And don’t forget that John is back to ring the bell for The Salvation Army North and Central Illinois Division! And tune-in to our radiothon benefit on Wednesday, December 13. When you make a donation of $100 or more on December 13, you’ll receive a special thank you gift. Click here to help fill John’s Red Kettle!