Liz Shulman, English teacher at Evanston Township High School and in the School of Education and Social Policy at Northwestern University, joins John Williams once again to talk about the impact that screens and social media are having on her students. Liz also talks about a recent Tribune Op-ed she wrote about social media and school, and also comments on a Wall Street Journal piece that suggests that maybe college should be more like prison.

Liz Shulman is working on a book about screen culture in schools.