Tony Duncan of the Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike is also a small business owner, of Body Science PFT. He joins John Williams to explain why he is against the proposed graduated income tax on your ballot. Then, Quentin Fulks of Vote Yes for Fairness makes his case for the amendment. If you still have questions ahead of Election Day, visit Tony’s site and Quentin’s site.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction