It’s National Pizza Day so who best to talk to about the beloved food than a pizza historian! Steve Dolinsky, food reporter, author and James Beard Award winner, joins John Williams to talk about why Chicago is a very unique pizza town, how ‘Tavern Style’ is the most authentic Chicago pizza, and the reason why he never orders a pizza for delivery. Check out all “The Food Guy” segments on NBC5 and see where Steve will be next on his pizza tour here.
‘The Food Guy’ Steve Dolinsky: ‘Chicago is a very unique pizza town’
by: Pete Zimmerman
Posted:
Updated:
Weekdays 10 a.m. - noon, 1 - 2 p.m.